First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.08% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

