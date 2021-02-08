First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.01. 52,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 14,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter.

