First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

