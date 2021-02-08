First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Up 2.1%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.18. Approximately 11,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54.

