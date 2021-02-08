First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.34. 3,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.