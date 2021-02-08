FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $32.28 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

