Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $286.26

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.26 and last traded at $285.24, with a volume of 18134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.