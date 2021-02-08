Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $56.96 million and $42.74 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00226847 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

