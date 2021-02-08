Flamingo (FLM) Price Up 47.3% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $42.04 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

