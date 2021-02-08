Flash (FLASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,770.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. Flash has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $2,770.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00170651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00194994 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00062196 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

