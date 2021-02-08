FLO Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $62,708.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

