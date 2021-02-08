Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 678 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX opened at $514.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.