Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,064,000 after buying an additional 245,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $98.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

