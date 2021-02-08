Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $223.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.