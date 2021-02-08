Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

