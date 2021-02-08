Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 155,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 234,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $89.72 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.