Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.42 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $429.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

