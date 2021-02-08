Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 160,023 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,023 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.