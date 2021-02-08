Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Comcast by 41.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.