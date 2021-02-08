Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $150.19 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

