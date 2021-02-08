Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 53,130 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,130 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

