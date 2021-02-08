Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 6,027 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

