Fluor (NYSE:FLR) & Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Financial Review

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Fluor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Fluor -3.63% 10.56% 1.89%

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Fluor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.70 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Fluor $14.35 billion 0.19 -$1.52 billion $2.99 6.47

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Fluor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Fluor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fluor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluor has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jardine Strategic and Fluor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluor 0 6 1 0 2.14

Fluor has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential downside of 31.13%. Given Fluor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluor is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Summary

Fluor beats Jardine Strategic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other. The Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, and liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets. The Mining & Industrial segment provides design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the mining and metals, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing and technologies sectors. The Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the infrastructure sector. The Government segment provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. It also offers support services to the United States (U.S.) intelligence community, the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Diversified Services segment provides asset maintenance and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, power, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries; and staffing services. The Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular nuclear reactor technology; and serves as a subcontractor for the construction of nitrocellulose manufacturing facility. The company also offers unionized management and construction services. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

