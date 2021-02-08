Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. 1,285,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,601,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

