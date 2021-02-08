Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Up 5.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.49. 1,285,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,601,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
