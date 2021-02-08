FLUX (FLUX) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. FLUX has a market capitalization of $229,836.56 and approximately $2,024.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLUX has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

FLUX Token Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 285,768 tokens. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for FLUX is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

FLUX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

