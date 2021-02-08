FlypMe Price Hits $0.0446 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. FlypMe has a market cap of $786,434.10 and approximately $3,396.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

