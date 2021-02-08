FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $261,026.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.21 or 0.01169928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.84 or 0.05960916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

