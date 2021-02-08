FOAM (FOAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.76 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $20,588.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,385 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

