Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) recently:

2/4/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/28/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/10/2020 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

