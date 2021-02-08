Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.00

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 6536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
