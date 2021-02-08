Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.00

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 6536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.