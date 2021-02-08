FormFactor, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FORM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FORM stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

