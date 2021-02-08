Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.39

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 358310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71.

Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.