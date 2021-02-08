Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,110,000 after buying an additional 188,896 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

