Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PEP stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

