Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 701,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,001,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.84% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $32,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 184,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 614,147 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of HXL opened at $48.05 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

