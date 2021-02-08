Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.80% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

