Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68,257 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $147.00 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

