Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,841 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.27% of frontdoor worth $54,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the third quarter valued at $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $54.51 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $58.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.