Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 50,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $735.84 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $724.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

