Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.41% of Parsons worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $260,000.

NYSE:PSN opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

