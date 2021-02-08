Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,680,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $408,281,000 after purchasing an additional 91,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $146.40 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

