Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247,594 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.68% of Tower Semiconductor worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

