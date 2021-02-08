Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $128.90 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,789 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.23% of HCA Healthcare worth $128,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,938,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $176.79 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $47,680.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $2,541,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $288,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,705 shares of company stock worth $7,985,393 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

