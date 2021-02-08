Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $137.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.97% of Cincinnati Financial worth $137,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $86.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.