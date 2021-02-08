Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $15.07 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 265.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,888 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

