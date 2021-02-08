Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $161.62 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 571,656 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $161,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

