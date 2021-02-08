Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 442,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,427,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

