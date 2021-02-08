Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $18.41 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $478.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.80 and a 200-day moving average of $382.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

