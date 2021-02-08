Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,994 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.55% of Verint Systems worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $51.00 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

