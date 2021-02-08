Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $293.56 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,696 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 151,101 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $293,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $268.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

